‘Carving Out Time’ Tips for Moms and Caretakers 

Carving out some “me time” is not just good for your mental health, physical wellness and confidence, as many moms know, it can actually make you a better parent. According to a survey of moms conducted by Hutchinson and Cassidy, those who had higher self-esteem had higher levels of perceived parenting confidence.

Here are three ways to practice self-care:

Get some rest We live in a goal-oriented society where the value of rest and relaxation is not always emphasized. Whether it’s a spa day with your best friend or curling up with a good book at home, be sure your schedule includes adequate time to recharge your batteries.

Take care of your smile One of the best ways to foster self-confidence is with a clean, healthy smile. In fact, a 2020 Cigna Dental Report found that smile satisfaction is one of the top three drivers of self confidence among U.S. adults.

Take care of your mind So much of motherhood is ensuring everyone has what they need, and often, your own needs can fall by the wayside. There are many ways to take time to check in with yourself though.

You could buy yourself a beautiful journal and jot thoughts down for a few minutes each evening or check out apps like Headspace, which can help get you started on a meditation practice. Even a 10 or 15 minute walk at lunchtime can be a powerful mood-booster and an opportunity to reflect.

You might also consider taking up a hobby that offers the chance for self-expression, such as painting, poetry, music or crafting.

When it comes to parents and caretakers, the importance of self-care can’t be overstated. Kick-off new routines that boost your self-confidence and your well-being.