Chamber, city announce 13th annual Salute to Patriots

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, are planning their 13th annual Salute to Patriots event, as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and their dedicated service to America.

The event is scheduled 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.

“The SCV Chamber takes great pride in being able to honor our veterans every year and to highlight different individuals each year who have not only served our country, but our business community as well,” Becki Robb, 2023 Chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in a news release. “Our annual Salute to Patriots is a heartful event. We understand the value of this event for our veterans, their families and our full community.”

Salute to Patriots is a way to honor and pay special tribute to veterans. Their stories and experiences, not just during their service, but their community engagement, instill strong values and beliefs throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, the chamber release said. Each year, the SCV Chamber honors four to six veterans, and nominations are open until Friday, Oct. 20. The honorees will be announced the week of Oct. 30.

“Our annual event is a truly unique opportunity to show our recognition and respect for those whose service at the community and national level bring so much good into our lives; service that sometimes goes unrecognized,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “We look to our full community to nominate individuals who you would like to be recognized and encourage everyone to submit a nomination. We hope community members consider spending the evening with us as we honor the impact of these extraordinary individuals.”

A nomination form can be requested by emailing [email protected] or visiting the Upcoming Events page on the chamber website, www.scvchamber.com. Nominations are open to all who have served in the U.S. military and made an impact on the SCV business community. Candidates running for office during an election year are not eligible. To purchase tickets ($60), visit the chamber’s events page at www.scvchamber.com. Sponsorships are also available and can be requested by emailing [email protected].