COC launches certificate program for veteran service providers

News release

College of the Canyons has launched a new certificate program for veteran service providers, such as veteran counselors in higher education, government agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations.

Offered through the college’s School of Personal and Professional Learning, the Supporting and Empowering Veterans certificate program can be completed entirely online, at no cost.

“The program was designed to help veterans service organizations and agencies provide stronger support to the veteran community,” Dianne Avery, dean of academic innovation and continuing education at the college, said in a news release. “COC has an award-winning Veterans Resource Center supporting students who served in the U.S. military, so offering a certificate for individuals who assist veterans is a natural extension.”

The curriculum consists of customer service, empathy, social-diversity awareness, and understanding and supporting veterans. Each course ranges from five to 24 hours and will be offered online or OnlineLIVE.

While the program consists of four courses, only three courses are required to obtain certification.

“This program is an exciting addition to the college’s already robust veteran-centric services,” Renard Thomas, director of the COC Veterans Resource Center, said in the release. “Certified programs such as this ensure that service providers or anyone wanting to support veterans are better equipped to provide excellent service and the support veterans need to succeed.”

Enrollment is open for one class on empathy and one on social-diversity awareness, which will be offered in November.

A class focusing on customer service will be offered in January and February. All courses will be offered again during the spring 2024 semester.

For information about registration, call 661-362-3304 or email [email protected]. PPL classes provide career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all skill levels, at no cost. To learn more about the Supporting and Empowering Veterans certificate program, visit www.canyons.edu/academics/schools/ppl/veterans.php.