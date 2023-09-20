FYI kicks off school year for local foster youth

News release

Dozens of Fostering Youth Independence youth were excited and equipped to go back to school following the nonprofit’s seventh annual Back to School Bash and third Career Fair at Christ Lutheran Church.

After a taco dinner, a panel of six presenters shared a little about their career paths, the educational requirements, and what their jobs entailed. The presenters were Alicia Ceroni, Gena Vlaming, George Balli, Justin Walters, Joshua Maddux, Kate Haney and Selina Thomas.

Foster youth have not had a lot of exposure to different careers, and hearing from these professionals helped broaden their horizons, according to an FYI release.

The youth were also provided with new backpacks and supplies to start the new school year.

“FYI thanks L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office for sponsoring the event, and to the Sanctuary Church for generously donating school supplies,” the release said. “And, once again this year, FYI Ally Tracy Quick donated snacks, household and hygiene items. FYI also thanks Christ Lutheran Church for generously donating their facility for the event, and event Chair Katy Williams and all of the volunteers who contributed their time and talents to the event’s success.”

Fostering Youth Independence is a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth and currently serves 76 transition-age (16-25 years) foster youth in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For more information, visit www.fyifosteryouth.org.