Garage fire breaks out in Valencia 

A fire in the garage of a single-family home broke out on the 25200 block of Avenida Rotella on Friday, according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Rangel said the fire did not spread to the home and was contained to the garage. No injuries were reported and three dogs were rescued from the residence.

Firefighters got the call at approximately 4:50 p.m., were at the residence two minutes later and knocked down the fire by 5:10 p.m.

According to first responder radio traffic, the owner of the home was aware of the fire but was not home when it broke out.

Dan Watson / The Signal.

