Hart band to host 39th Annual Hart Rampage field tournament

News release

Rampage is back: The William S. Hart Regiment is scheduled in November to celebrate 39 years of the annual Hart Rampage marching band and field show tournament.

The full-day event is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 4, at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium. More than 35 bands from Southern California and surrounding areas are expected to perform.

“It’s an opportunity to see many talented musicians and dancers, including those from our local Santa Clarita Valley high schools, perform at a single venue,” said a news release from the Hart High School band.

The day-long competition ends with a mass drumline and awards ceremony.

In addition to the field show performances, there will be food vendors, merchandise booths and prizes to be raffled.

Tickets will be available for admission: General admission $12, students and seniors $10, and children under 5 are free. For more information or to make a donation, go to www.hartregiment.com/rampage or call 818-359-7193.