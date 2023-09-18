HMNH acquires new technology for minimally invasive lung biopsies

News release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital recently acquired an ion endoluminal system, a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform for minimally invasive lung biopsies.

The ion system helps address a challenging aspect of lung biopsies by enabling physicians to obtain tissue samples from deep within the lung. The system features an ultra-thin, ultra-maneuverable catheter that allows navigation far into the peripheral lung. Its unprecedented stability, compared to manual techniques, enables the precision needed for biopsies.

“Lung cancer is a malignancy that can spread quickly and show no symptoms unless it is very advanced,” Dr. Mostafa Tabassomi, interventional pulmonologist at HMNH, said in a news release. “Early detection is key. The ion bronchoscope can shorten the time from diagnosis to treatment from weeks to days.”

“We are pleased to offer minimally invasive lung nodule biopsy to our community,” Dr. Robert Pretzlaff, Henry Mayo senior vice president, chief medical officer and chief clinical officer, said in the release. “As with all cancers, early detection of lung cancer improves chances of successful treatment and recovery.”

For more information about the ion endoluminal system, visit henrymayo.com/Ion.