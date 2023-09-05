ID released of person struck by Metrolink train

The person who was struck and killed by a Metrolink train on Monday night in Canyon Country has been identified as a 21-year-old local resident, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

Maseeh Muhammad was identified by the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office to have been fatally struck near the intersection of Golden Triangle Road and Ruether Avenue.

Muhammad, a Santa Clarita resident, was 21 years old at the time of his death, 25 days away from his 22nd birthday.

The collision occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. Passengers and crew of the train were either interviewed by sheriff’s deputies or escorted off the train — which was approximately 700 feet from where the collision took place.

Lt. Richard O’Neil, watch commander for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said the collision does not appear to be a suicide, but rather appears to be an accident.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

At the scene of the incident on Monday night, a woman and man waited while deputies investigated. The woman, extremely distraught, believed the victim was her son who had been out walking a dog. The victim’s identity had yet to be officially confirmed at the time.

Metrolink lines were delayed on the Antelope Valley line well into the evening.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is investigating the incident, at the time of this publication.

Initial reporting by Trevor Morgan.