Jason Gibbs | Expand Your Horizons at the Business for Artists Conference

No matter where you look in our city, different forms of artistic expression inspire, connect us and evoke a wide range of feelings — whether you’re on a stroll through the Canyon Country Community Center gazing at the “Sculpture Garden” public art pieces that signify the various wildlife that make up our valley, or find yourself at The Main for the 10 by 10 Variety Show watching live music, comedy, storytelling and more.

Given the dynamic and competitive nature of the industry, these opportunities not only enrich Santa Clarita’s vibrancy, but also provide artists the ability to launch or expand their careers within our city.

This is where the Business for Artists Conference comes into play, designed to empower both artists and nonprofit professionals alike. This two-day event takes place at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Parkway) and is not only an investment in your artistic career, but also an incredible opportunity to network and grow in this industry.

The first day of the Business for Artists Conference takes place on Friday, Oct. 6, and will be dedicated to nonprofit professional development that promises to enrich your understanding and expertise. Esteemed figures in nonprofit marketing, budgeting, program management and fundraising will share their insights, benefiting both seasoned professionals seeking refinement, as well as newcomers venturing into this sector. It’s a day filled with opportunities to sharpen skills and create new connections.

The focus shifts on Saturday, Oct. 7, where artists who aim to tailor their careers in the visual arts, music and film industry take the spotlight. The second day of the Business for Artists Conference offers workshops with an abundance of useful material for all skill levels in any of these fields. These workshops aren’t just instructional, they are also transformative. Designed to deliver practical business and career skills essential for success in the arts, they will equip you with the tools to thrive in a competitive industry.

A lineup of local speakers from the thriving Los Angeles arts community will be in attendance to offer guidance and advice. Among them, you’ll encounter experts such as Jeff Thompson, an actor, writer, magician and tax professional, a true jack-of-all-trades. Expect to also see Regina Mamou, an installation artist exploring the depths of ideological diversity, Jonathan Pickett, a creative producer-editor from People People Media Co. and Alex Park, an artist, community builder, curator and writer. These speakers will be an incredible asset to those who take advantage of the Business for Artists Conference, for they represent the boundless talent within the arts and entertainment industry.

This conference’s value extends beyond workshops and presentations. It is also an incredible networking opportunity for aspiring artists and even veterans of the craft. Use this time to broaden your horizons, forge collaborations and cultivate lasting connections. In this supportive environment that encourages collaboration, you’ll find motivated and like-minded individuals to join you on your artistic journey.

The Business for Artists Conference is designed to empower artists at all stages of their careers. From marketing strategies to financial planning, you’ll be armed with the knowledge to excel. The exceptional learning and networking opportunity will act as your launchpad to reach greater heights in this industry that knows no bounds.

So, I urge you to take advantage of the Business for Artists Conference at The Centre on Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7, to expand your horizons, refine your skill set and connect with a vibrant community of fellow artists and professionals.

This is your gateway to a transformative journey and one that will shape and elevate your career in the arts. For more information about the Business for Artists Conference, such as registering to attend or viewing the event brochure, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

Mayor Jason Gibbs is a member of the City Council and can be reached at [email protected].