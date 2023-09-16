LASD seeking public’s help in locating missing person 

Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit.
Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen in Canyon Country on Friday.  

Vincent Chavez Manuel was last seen at 8:54 a.m. on Friday on the 19800 block of Larbert Street in Canyon Country.  

He is described as a 56-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and who is bald, has a goatee, standing at 5 feet 10 inches, weighing 180 pounds and has a tattoo of a barbed wire on his right bicep. 

Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit.
Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit.

    He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black shorts. He was also last seen driving a 2023 Blue Honda CRV with a California license plate 9FJK539.  

    A L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau Nixle alert said that the family is concerned for his well-being.  
     
    Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. 
     
    If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

    Rylee Holwager

    Rylee Holwager

    Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

