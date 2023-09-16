LASD seeking public’s help in locating missing person 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen in Canyon Country on Friday.

Vincent Chavez Manuel was last seen at 8:54 a.m. on Friday on the 19800 block of Larbert Street in Canyon Country.

He is described as a 56-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and who is bald, has a goatee, standing at 5 feet 10 inches, weighing 180 pounds and has a tattoo of a barbed wire on his right bicep.

Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black shorts. He was also last seen driving a 2023 Blue Honda CRV with a California license plate 9FJK539.

A L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau Nixle alert said that the family is concerned for his well-being.



Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.