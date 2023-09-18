LASD seeks help finding missing SCV man 

David Patrick Powers. Photos courtesy of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.
News release 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person, David Patrick Powers.  

Powers was last seen on Sunday at 2 a.m. on the 23100 block of Middlebank Drive in the city of Santa Clarita. 

Powers is described as a 39-year-old white man, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of “TRANSISTOR” on his lower back. 

It’s believed that he has possible destinations of Arizona or Washington and may be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with the California license number 6WRS949. 

“Mr. Powers is diabetic, suffers from mental health disorders, and requires medication,” read a news release from the Sheriff’s Department. “His family is concerned for his well-being and are asking for the public’s help.” 

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. 

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

