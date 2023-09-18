LASD seeks help finding missing SCV man 

News release

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person, David Patrick Powers.

Powers was last seen on Sunday at 2 a.m. on the 23100 block of Middlebank Drive in the city of Santa Clarita.

Powers is described as a 39-year-old white man, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of “TRANSISTOR” on his lower back.

It’s believed that he has possible destinations of Arizona or Washington and may be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with the California license number 6WRS949.

“Mr. Powers is diabetic, suffers from mental health disorders, and requires medication,” read a news release from the Sheriff’s Department. “His family is concerned for his well-being and are asking for the public’s help.”

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.