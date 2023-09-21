‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ opens Saturday at Canyon Theatre Guild

News release

Celebrating the end of summer, the Canyon Theatre Guild presents the comedy, Joe DiPietro’s “Over the River and Through the Woods.” The play opens Saturday and runs weekends through Oct. 28.

The opening performance will have a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.

“Over the River and Through the Woods” is a “boisterously funny, heartwarming and touching story about Nick Cristano, the only family member left who religiously spends every Sunday Italian feast with his tender-hearted, loud and loving grandparents in Hoboken, New Jersey,” said a news release from the theater group. “The routine is about to be broken because Nick has been offered the job of a lifetime as a young marketing executive 2,800 miles away in Seattle. The grandparents come up with a scheme in order to get Nick to change his mind by secretly inviting Caitlin, a beautiful, young, sweet, smart woman over for Sunday dinner without telling Nick.”

NBC-2 reviewed the script in 2022, saying, “It evokes memories and warm feelings with a lot of laugh-out-loud moments, but it’s also got some tear-jerking moments as well … it could easily be any family whose grandparents may have immigrated from a European country bringing with them the old ways and values … It is written brilliantly and fondly by Joe Pietro.”

Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and $15 for students. For showtimes or to reserve, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/overtheriverandthroughthewoods.