Project Linus to host fall 2023 ‘Make-A-Blanket Day’

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of Project Linus is hosting its semi-annual Make-A-Blanket Day on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of the Canyons East Gym.

No experience is needed, and service hours can be given per blanket made. Participants are asked to bring their own polar, blizzard or antipill fleece that is no smaller than 1.5 yards.

There will be food trucks, and participants are welcome to dress up in costume. Those unable to stay for the event may drop off completed blankets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for service hours.

Interested participants may sign up for the event at forms.gle/qRMQgeDBx4qCTxW66.

Project Linus is a nonprofit organization that specializes in making and delivering handmade blankets across the nation, including the Santa Clarita Valley, to provide love, security and comfort to children who are seriously ill and traumatized.