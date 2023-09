What don’t liberals understand?

1. Raise minimum wage.

2. Food, cars, trucks, gas, homes, utilities, etc., go up in price.

3. Average wage earners ask for a raise.

4. Union workers go on strike.

5. Everyone at every income level needs more just to sustain their standard of living!

6. It has happened before, over and over again. Every time just after raising minimum wage!

7. This time it is Bidenomics. (And he says it is working well.)

What don’t you understand?

Ron Perry

Canyon Country