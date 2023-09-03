Ron Perry | SB 14 and Epstein’s Island

Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, announced her Senate Bill 14, which would include sex trafficking of minors in the lists of crimes defined as serious under California law, making it a strike under the Three Strikes law, was voted down by Democrats in the Assembly Public Safety Committee.

Where is the list of those who went to Epstein’s Island? Who has it? Why hasn’t it been released? Would it hit too close to home for our elected officials, past or present? Are we so self-absorbed that we can just forget what was done to those girls? Or is it once again that “those who have money are above the law!”

Republican and Democrat elected officials alike SHOULD care about these issues, but as these two paragraphs prove, there is no concern if it doesn’t make them money!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country