Rotary announces Charity Chili Cook-Off date change

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Rotary special events committee is rescheduling its Charity Chili Cook-Off, which was originally planned for the afternoon of Oct. 7, to an evening event in January.

“In speaking with potential sponsors and donors, we discovered that the event’s original evening format was preferable to an early afternoon event,” Rotary President Scott Hoolahan said in a news release. “To accommodate that preference, we reviewed our club calendar and found that the best evening available was Jan. 26, 2024. So, we have made the decision to make the change official. We are in the process of contacting those who have already purchased tickets and/or have signed up for donations.”

“The decision has been a difficult one to make, but necessary,” added co-chair Steve Corn. “Since this is our first year of hosting the event, SCV Rotary wants to make sure it provides the best and most entertaining experience possible for the community.”

The SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off is now scheduled to be held 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Bella Vida Senior Center. For more information, tickets and sponsor information, email [email protected] or contact Scott Hoolahan, 805-902-7373; or Steve Corn, 661-478-1662.