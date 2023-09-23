Santa Clarita Offers Sports Opportunities for Seniors 

By Michele E. Buttelman

Signal Staff Writer

Staying active is an important part of a healthy lifestyle at all age levels. Seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley embrace the need to continue an active lifestyle by engaging in a wide variety of sports activities. The city of Santa Clarita Department of Recreation and Community Services offers several sports programs suitable for seniors through its Seasons catalog of community classes and activities.

Senior Softball

Dust off your cleats, oil your mitt and head to Central Park to take part in the city of Santa Clarita’s Senior Softball program. This drop-in program allows residents ages 55+ to come together to play softball with other interested players at the Central Park softball fields on Wednesday mornings 9 a.m. to noon.

The program is available year-round, weather permitting.

Seniors can register in advance online through the city’s recreation platform, Rec1, for a specific day or as many days as they’d like. Participants can also pay in cash at Central Park prior to taking the field. The fee to participate is $2 per person, per session.

Senior softball is organized as a “drop-in and participate” sport, said Rick Carr, Santa Clarita Recreation and Community Services supervisor.

“We started the program about two years ago to give seniors a chance to come out and play without the commitment of having to join a league,” Carr said. “It gives seniors a chance to come out and play with other seniors with the same interests.”

Currently, the Senior Softball program consists of hitting and fielding practice, as well as pick-up games for participants.

Carr said Senior Softball usually attracts between 40 to 50 players a week.

“What is nice about it is that many of the players have become friends and socialize together after games,” he said. “We are basically building communities through our Senior Softball program.”

The co-ed program attracts senior men and women off all ages, including several players in their 80s, said Carr.

“We break up the group into teams that play on two fields and we’ve added an enhancement where we now have an umpire which adds more of a game feel experience,” Carr said.

The senior softball program runs in 10-week sessions with breaks of a few weeks between sessions. However, there is no commitment required to play all 10 weeks.

“We are currently running the program just about year-round,” said Carr.

The current session will run until Wednesday, Nov. 1. The next session will begin on Dec. 7.

To learn more about the city’s drop-in Senior Softball program visit the Adult Sports Office located near the softball fields at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road 91350, or call (661) 290-2243.

See the city of Santa Clarita Seasons brochure for more information. Online at bit.ly/3rkA09o.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S.

Senior Pickleball

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States,” said Carr. “It’s a combination between table tennis and tennis. The courts are smaller and easier to move around and play on compared to tennis. It’s a lot of fun and a very social sport. It brings people together. It is an accessible, inclusive sport.”

Suitable for all ages, pickleball it is touted as being easier than tennis but still incorporates a full body workout.

Players using paddles hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball over a 34-inch-high net.

Seniors have embraced the sport and the Santa Clarita Valley offers numerous places to play and learn the sport.

There are no reservations, courts are available on a first-come, first-served basis with a 30-minute or one-game limit. A paddle rack system is used when the courts become crowded so team know who is up next, said Carr.

There are several pickleball courts located around the Santa Clarita Valley.

Pickleball Courts

Santa Clarita Sports Complex

20870 Centre Pointe Parkway 91350

Four indoor pickleball courts (no net needed), located in the gymnasium.

Newhall Community Center

22421 Market Street 91321

Two indoor pickleball courts (no net needed), located in the gymnasium.

Canyon Country Community Center

18410 Sierra Highway 91351

Two indoor pickleball courts (no net needed), located in the gymnasium.

Bouquet Canyon Park

28127 Wellston Drive 91350

Four outdoor pickleball courts (no net needed) and two outdoor pickleball courts overlay on tennis court (no net needed). Located next to parking lot. (Currently being converted to four new pickleball courts, reopening on Sept. 25, weather permitting.)

Vista Canyon Park

16950 Lost Canyon Road 91387

Three outdoor pickleball courts (no net needed), located next to tennis courts.

La Mesa Junior High School

26623 May Way 91351

Twelve outdoor pickleball courts (no net needed), Located next to parking loop. Weekends only 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pickleball 101

A number of classes are available for beginners through the Santa Clarita Department of Parks and Recreation Seasons catalog (bit.ly/3rkA09o).

SCV Senior Center Lessons

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road 91351, also has a very limited availability of Pickleball lessons.

Every Monday at 9 a.m. a one-hour lesson is offered for pickleball newbies. She will instruct eight people on the basic skills and rules necessary to enjoy the game of pickleball.

All equipment is provided. You do not need a partner and can make new friends during the lesson. No repeating the lesson. One lesson per person. Wear comfortable clothes and tennis shoes.

Participants must register in advance for the class at myscvcoa.org/in-person-class-registration.

For more information on fitness programs at the SCV Senior Center visit myscvcoa.org.

Facebook SCV Pickleball

A multi-aged group of men and women gathering together to learn and play the sport of pickleball in the Santa Clarita Valley have formed a Facebook page if you are looking for pickleball partners, or to learn the game. Search “Santa Clarita Valley Pickleball” on Facebook.