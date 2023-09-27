SCV Education Foundation to host second annual Touch-A-Truck event

By Selvin Ramirez

For The Signal

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation invites the entire family to attend the second annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Park.

There will be fire trucks, police cars, dump trucks and a wide variety of large and unique vehicles to discover, according to the event organizers. Food trucks will be present, along with local boutique vendors to showcase their latest creations. There will be no loud sirens and horns between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for a sensory-friendly hour.

Admission tickets can be purchased for $5. A Very Important Kids admission ticket is also available for $10. Children under 2 are free. Sponsorships are available.

More information about purchasing tickets, becoming a sponsor and becoming a vendor can be found at scveducationfoundation.org/touchatruck-1. Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.