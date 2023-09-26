Slip and Fall Accidents: Uncovering the Statistics and Strategies for Prevention

Among the best ways to prevent accidents, including slips and falls, is through prevention. Only by analyzing the statistics behind the slip and fall accidents that occur in Georgia or worldwide can we accurately create prevention strategies.

Slip and fall accidents can cause all sorts of injuries, from minor ones, such as bruises, to more mild or severe ones, including broken bones, traumatic head injuries, and others. Some of these injuries come with all sorts of complications and need long-term treatment.

Since victims are often left unable to work, they also lose their financial capabilities to sustain their treatment. Because of this, slip-and-fall accident victims should seek compensation by working alongside a personal injury lawyer. Here is what you should know about Georgia's slip and fall accident statistics and prevention strategies!

Slip and Fall Accidents Statistics

According to statistics, certain demographic groups may be more susceptible to slip-and-fall accidents, such as the elderly, and unfortunately, they are also more prone to more severe injuries, such as hip fractures.

Based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, most citizens over the age of 65 often require treatment in the energy room for their falls. Older adults are generally more prone to slips and falls due to their reduced mobility and balance.

Yet, some studies suggest that women are more likely to experience slip-and-fall accidents than men. According to the National Library of Medicine (NCBI), women are more likely to trip and experience fall accidents than men in every age group.

As studies are still ongoing to find out the reasoning behind these discrepancies, in all situations, slip and fall accidents occur mostly due to:

Slippery surfaces

Uneven surfaces or flooring

Inadequate lighting

Obstacles in walkways

Prevention Strategies for Slip and Fall Accidents

Since slip and fall accidents can occur anywhere, from private properties to public spaces or workplaces. Among the best strategies to prevent such accidents is to spread awareness, contribute to a safer environment, and take legal action whenever these accidents occur.

This is not only to receive compensation for the injuries inquired and get treatment but also to remind property or business owners that they can be held liable for their premise negligence.

Regular maintenance and inspections of premises can address potential hazards. Yet, the issue is in ensuring that the hazards are highlighted to inform the general public, workers, or employees of their existence so they can avoid accidents. The second issue is ensuring that the hazards are taken care of in a timely manner.

Everything from ensuring proper lighting, handling water leaks, and clearing walkways of obstacles should be addressed. Warning systems, such as signs or barricades, should always be placed as soon as a hazard is discovered to increase awareness.

Safety training or providing protective equipment for employees or workers can make a huge difference in some environments, or business/property owners can make use of slip-resistant flooring materials to reduce the risk of accidents.