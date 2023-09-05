Sulphur Springs Community Schol PTA to host annual ‘Mustang Roundup’ 

The Sulphur Springs Community School PTA is scheduled to host its annual fundraiser, the “Mustang Roundup,” on Oct. 7, raising money for the school’s students while attendees enjoy a plate of barbecue and other offerings. 

The event is scheduled to take place at River’s End, 13130 Soledad Canyon Road, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.  

The purchase of a $60 ticket, at tinyurl.com/4fbb7uab, will include entrance to the event, free parking, a barbecue meal including dessert (vegan and vegetarian options are available as well) and live entertainment from the band Future X Husbands. Ticket sales end Oct. 4.  

Menu items include brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, street corn, cowboy beans, potato salad, fruit salad, garden salad, corn bread and dessert.  

Attendees will also have the opportunity to bid on silent and live auctions such as trips, sports memorabilia, experiences, classroom-curated baskets and student art.  

All the proceeds will go directly into supporting the Sulphur Springs Community School.  

This is an adult-only event.  

