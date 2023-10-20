Carole Lutness | A Social-Justice Stench

My husband and I moved to Valencia in 1999. At that time there were already problems with this (Chiquita Canyon) landfill, including odor pollution in Val Verde and probably worse since the county did not get air monitoring in the community for these polluting gases until just last month. Why? Because this is a low-income, majority Spanish-speaking community? This is a huge social justice issue, which the 5th District has ignored and allowed to fester for decades. Now the county is allowing another 222 units to be built near the landfill, bringing more families with children into the area.

These families will expose their children to same health issues of asthma, headaches and nosebleeds being suffered by the current residents. Do future residents know this? Let the buyer beware!

Carole Lutness

Valencia