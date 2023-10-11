Child & Family Center to host domestic violence symposium

News release

Child & Family Center will present a domestic violence symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 24,

from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at the center’s campus, 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

The event coincides with October Domestic Violence Awareness month and is free to the public. Doors open at 5:45 pm.

The educational event will provide information from Child & Family Center clinicians with expertise in the field of domestic violence. They will be joined by local law enforcement representatives to discuss the signs of domestic and partner violence abuse; long-term effects on children who experience domestic violence; and available resources to support survivors.

For more information regarding Child & Family Center, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.