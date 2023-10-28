Corvette Club to host food drive

News release
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive. The donations will be used to help the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Food items most needed include:
- Peanut butter.
- Pasta or rice.
- Dry soup (ramen/cup of noodles).
- Macaroni and cheese.
- Cereal, granola bars, popcorn, nuts, natural fruit snack.
- Canned tomatoes (regular or low sodium): diced, stewed, sauce, puree, paste.
- Canned vegetables (regular or low sodium): green beans, peas, corn, carrots.
- Canned soup (regular or low sodium): chili, stew.
- Canned fruit: fruit cocktail, peaches, pears, pineapple.
- Dried beans: black, pinto, kidney, white, lentils.
- Canned beans (regular or low sodium): baked, kidney, refried.
- Canned meat: tuna, chicken, Spam.
Non-food items most needed:
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste.
- Bar soap.
- Deodorant (men and women).
- Shampoo and conditioner.
- Baby wipes.
- Disposable diapers (size 3 and above).