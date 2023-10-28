Corvette Club to host food drive

Press release
News release 

The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive. The donations will be used to help the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. 

Food items most needed include: 

  • Peanut butter. 
  • Pasta or rice. 
  • Dry soup (ramen/cup of noodles). 
  • Macaroni and cheese. 
  • Cereal, granola bars, popcorn, nuts, natural fruit snack. 
  • Canned tomatoes (regular or low sodium): diced, stewed, sauce, puree, paste. 
  • Canned vegetables (regular or low sodium): green beans, peas, corn, carrots. 
  • Canned soup (regular or low sodium): chili, stew. 
  • Canned fruit: fruit cocktail, peaches, pears, pineapple. 
  • Dried beans: black, pinto, kidney, white, lentils. 
  • Canned beans (regular or low sodium): baked, kidney, refried. 
  • Canned meat: tuna, chicken, Spam. 

Non-food items most needed: 

  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste. 
  • Bar soap. 
  • Deodorant (men and women). 
  • Shampoo and conditioner. 
  • Baby wipes. 
  • Disposable diapers (size 3 and above). 
