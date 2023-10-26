‘Almost, Maine’ to be performed at Castaic High

News release

Castaic High School Theatre is presenting “Almost, Maine,” with performances scheduled 6 p.m. Nov. 1-4 in the Castaic High School Performing Arts Center.

According to Bennett Pehrson, who plays Rhonda, “The play is about the ups and downs of life in a relationship.”

“The school is in its fifth year of operation and the drama program is up-and-coming. Nevertheless, the talented personalities of the students will definitely shine through in this unique ensemble piece,” the theater program said in a news release.

“Directed by their teacher Ms. (Heather) Moss-Layman, these students have come a long way, making leaps and bounds in preparing for this show,” the release said. “The students have worked hard to organize this production in alignment with professional standards.”

“I think the proudest I’ve been in this show was how comfortable my scene partner and I have grown through time and effort in the show,” actor Jackson Mattick said in the release.

The actors have worked on Meisner techniques to create unique characters that honor the playwright’s intentions.

The technical theater students have stretched themselves to design a clean yet complex set design and bring it to life in a short period of time to represent the rural area of “Almost Maine.”

“Castaic High School is home to state-of-the-art facilities and has had the privilege and opportunity to work and collaborate with the lighting professor from College of the Canyons, Christopher Boltz,” the release said.

Tickets available at tinyurl.com/2mf3mtva.