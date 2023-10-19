Edwards to headline ‘Hello Fall’ concert Oct. 28

News release

The summer season is coming to an end, but on Oct. 28, the Summer Breeze Concert Series is saying “Hello Fall” with the music of Terrell Edwards and his band.

The final event in this year’s Summer Breeze Concert Series is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 28, outdoors at 25101 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch.

“To casual observers, singer-songwriter Terrell Edwards seemed to just appear out of nowhere, breaking out with his soulful, seductive voice and clever new renditions of classic American standards from soul to jazz to Motown,” said a news release from Top Entertainment, which produces the Summer Breeze series. “But the charismatic crooner, called the perfect blend between Sinatra and Motown, has been seducing audiences around the globe for years with his unique blend of classic jazz, rhythm and blues vocals, engaging storytelling, original tunes and artful versions of the music that brings back memories. His concerts are a master class in musicianship and performance that you will want to experience live.”

In addition to the new set of songs from Edwards, the “Hello Fall” event is scheduled to include a special performance from the aspiring youth artists of Vibe Performing Arts of Santa Clarita.

Tickets ($25) are available on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/6k8txzk2. Children under 10 are free.

The Summer Breeze “Hello Fall” event is in support of Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley. For more information on the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, go to www.scvzonta.org.