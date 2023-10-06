In the words of the LASD: In memory of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer

Editor’s note: The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Sheriff’s Information Bureau released the following statement after the conclusion of the funeral on Thursday for slain Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. You can find The Signal’s news coverage of the funeral at tinyurl.com/2p9ee2v5. Here, we present the statement from the LASD, as the deputies of the SIB wrote it, expressing the sentiments of the sheriff, the department and its personnel.

By the Sheriff’s Information Bureau

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, along with a multitude of fellow law enforcement agencies, as well as family and friends, gathered today with somber hearts to commemorate the memory of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s passion to serve in the field of law enforcement, his dedication to upholding justice, and the enduring legacy he continued within his family and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are not only exceptional but are a testament of his life and the sacrifices he made to make this world a better place.

Today, we gather not only as a moment of mourning for the loss of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, but also as an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary life he led and to draw strength and solace from the lasting impact he has left behind. We unite in prayer and reflection as we collectively remember and pay tribute to the memory of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, or as many of us knew him as, “Clink.”

“We grieve, mourn, and celebrate the life of an exceptional man who is loved, respected, and admired by so many. Ryan excelled in what I believe is the most challenging of professions.” — Sheriff Robert Luna.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a dedicated member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, was a fourth-generation law enforcement officer who proudly followed in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

At 30 years old, with eight and a half years of experience under his belt, he had earned the respect of his fellow deputies, serving the Palmdale and Antelope Valley communities, with unwavering dedication.

In July 2018, Deputy Clinkunbroomer transferred to Palmdale Sheriff Station, where he spent the last one and a half years as a field training officer, helping shape the next generation of deputies. Tragically, just four days before his untimely passing, he and his fiancée had become engaged to be married. His fiancée, parents and grandparents survive him, marking a family legacy deeply intertwined with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Ryan’s character left an indelible mark on those who knew him, as people not only respected but also adored him. He wasn’t just another deputy; he embodied a legacy of service within his family, spanning an incredible 121 years and one month of collective dedication to the department, with no interruptions.

The tradition of service began with Ryan’s great-grandfather, Aloysius W. Etzel, who joined the department on July 28, 1937, and retired as a highly respected homicide detective in 1968 after 30 years and eight months of dedicated service, ultimately reaching the rank of captain of Homicide Bureau.

Ryan’s grandfather, Allan G. Etzel, entered the department on Aug. 28, 1963, graduating from Academy Class 100. He proudly served for 35 years and five months, retiring as captain of Internal Criminal Investigation, a precursor to Internal Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Following this lineage, Ryan’s father, Michael J. Clinkunbroomer, joined the department on March 11, 1987, as a graduate of Academy Class 240. His commendable service spanned 32 years, concluding at the rank of lieutenant.

Ryan’s mother, Kimberly Etzel, joined the department on Aug. 27, 1984, and retired as a law enforcement technician on March 9, 1999, accumulating 14 years and six months of service.

Lastly, Ryan Clinkunbroomer himself entered the department on March 9, 2015, graduating from Academy Class 407. His career came to a tragic end on Sept. 16, 2023, after eight years and six months of dedicated service.

“He cared for people and everyone around him.” — Deputy Zachary Corrales.

“Clink was a firecracker and had the best personality.” — Deputy Zachary Gregg.

“Clink always had the right thing to say to me.” — Deputy Andrew De La Rosa.

In honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, we recognize not only the loss of a beloved colleague but also the culmination of a remarkable family legacy that has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Service was running through his veins. He embodied the values of bravery, selflessness and was committed to justice. Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was a devoted family member and a cherished deputy in the Palmdale community.

“Ryan was not just a coworker or a colleague. To many of us he was a friend and in many ways a family member. He always had a smile on his face and loved a good laugh.” — Capt. Josh Bardon.

Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s enduring legacy will continue to inspire us all, reminding us of the importance of selflessness, compassion and dedication to the safety of our community.

“Everything Ryan touched; Ryan shined. It was clear Ryan’s calling and passion was working patrol, training new deputies. You’re my hero.” — Michael and Kimberly Clinkunbroomer.

“Ryan was the most thoughtful and caring person. He didn’t deserve this. He loved his job. He went to work with a smile, and he was so proud to take care of his community. He is a real hero.” — Brittany Lindsey.

His legacy will forever serve as a source of strength and inspiration, ensuring that his memory lives on in the hearts and minds of those he touched.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s family, friends and partners during this difficult time. We extend our deepest gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support and their commitment to honoring his memory.