Medical examiners ID boy killed in collision  

The L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified the boy who was killed in a big-rig-versus-bike collision in Valencia on Monday morning.

Louie Barba, 17, of Santa Clarita, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 a.m., according to county officials.

William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman confirmed Tuesday morning that Barba’s family had been notified and Barba was an Academy of the Canyons student at the time of his death.

“Like any student, this was a deeply loved child and student at AOC, and so we have deployed our mental health support team today to AOC,” Kuhlman said, adding the resources would be available for students and staff on campus as long as necessary.

A call to the campus Tuesday referred all inquiries to the Hart district office.

The collision took place near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Skycrest Circle in Valencia.

An e-bike was seen lying on the ground around 10 a.m. Monday at the scene of the collision. A big-rig truck with a large Bud Light logo on the side was pulled over about 20 feet or so from where the collision happened.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with the Traffic Unit are handling the incident, but the driver was not arrested Monday and the investigation is not believed to be criminal in nature at this time.

Barba was reportedly riding a bike when he was struck by a big-rig truck, according to station officials.