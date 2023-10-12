Newhall Library hosting ‘Season of Discovery’ exhibit

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has announced an exhibition titled “Season of Discovery,” featuring an array of artwork created by Santa Clarita Artists Association members.

The exhibition will be on display at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch through Dec. 29.

“Season of Discovery” is designed to be an immersive showcase, highlighting the talent and creativity of local artists. The exhibition encompasses various artistic mediums, including oil and watercolor paintings, ink drawings, photography and mixed media.

Art enthusiasts can expect to encounter an array of seascapes, landscapes and portraits.

Established in 1989, the Santa Clarita Artists Association has 130 members ranging from novice to professional, providing a platform for artists to create, share and develop their artistic skills.

The association’s home is on 6th Street, where its gallery showcases member art throughout the year in various media formats. Their monthly general meetings feature professional artists conducting art demonstrations, offering insights into the creative process. These meetings are open to the public and serve as an opportunity to engage with the local arts community.

To learn more about “Season of Discovery” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, contact Stephanie Jacinto at [email protected].