One person transported after traffic collision  

A traffic collision resulted in one person being transported to a trauma center and an overturned vehicle on Sunday afternoon, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

The incident occurred on Skyline Ranch Road and Stratus Ranch. According to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Ed Pickett, of the L.A County Fire Department, one person was transported to a trauma center. No additional information was available on the severity of the person’s injuries.

Firefighters received the initial call at 12:24 p.m. and were on scene at 12:30 p.m.