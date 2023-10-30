Power outage reported on corner of Copper Hill and McBean

By Lucas Nava

Signal Staff Writer

A brief power outage impacted the area near the corner of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway on Sunday, according to Southern California Edison.

“The outage that occurred in Santa Clarita is under investigation,” said SCE spokesperson Kathleen Dunleavy. “And it was resolved fairly quickly, and all power has been restored.”

Dunleavy said the power outage was not a public safety power shutoff in response to extreme weather conditions such as high winds and brush fires. Edison customers in some portions of the Santa Clarita Valley had received notifications Sunday morning that the high winds on Sunday could prompt such shutoffs.

“This was not in the area of the public safety power shutoff in Santa Clarita,” she said.

The outage was first reported at 1:24 p.m. and was resolved at approximately 2:15 p.m. According to Dunleavy, no people, households, or businesses were seriously impacted.

“We were happy that it was fairly short,” she said.