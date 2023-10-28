Robert Lamoureux | In dogged pursuit of flooring to handle canine traffic

Question: Hi Robert, thanks a lot for answering all of our questions every week. It’s very helpful. I’m wondering about different flooring types, as I am planning on redoing all of the flooring in our home. Currently it is old laminate type flooring in the wet areas and carpet everywhere else. I can’t stand the filth of the carpet in the high-traffic areas — there’s just no getting away from it, especially with dogs, and we have three. With your experience, what is the best type of flooring? Thanks for any advice you can give.

— Joshua W.

Answer: Joshua, I’ve lived with just about every type of flooring out there. I currently have a high-quality wood and love it, but it does take extra care to prevent damage. It’s not something I’d recommend with dogs — you’ll cringe every time they run and skid.

In your situation, I’d highly recommend a quality tile throughout. There are so many to choose from and you can get a nice wood-look tile, in any size you like, that will be durable and nice looking for years to come.

Area/throw rugs can soften the look and feel, giving you the comfort feeling with the ability to wash them with ease. There are great rug companies out there that are made for high-traffic areas, which can be washed often and maintain their look. Tile is very forgiving and you can get options with higher texture, so that they are more slip-resistant, even for the dogs. I hope this helps. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].