Robert Lamoureux | Resources for DIY project tips

Question: Robert, I’ve been in my home for several years and always try to do repairs myself, if I am able. I have some upcoming projects that I want to tackle, and am wondering what the best resources are for getting accurate information ahead of time, on how to perform certain tasks with quality workmanship. Can you note any particular sites or references? Thank you in advance.

— Alex J.

Answer: Alex, great question. There is no particular site that would give you accurate information on every repair. Most folks lean toward YouTube for this and there are many instances where great information is out there.

I’d caution you to use multiple sources, compare notes and look at reviews, prior to putting all of your trust into that information. There are often skilled workers in the big-box stores who are willing to share their advice as well. It never hurts to speak with multiple people and see how the information adds up and makes sense to you.

When considering plumbing and electrical, I’d caution you to take on minimal projects unless you are confident that you can complete them in a way that they would pass inspection by a city inspector. On that note, pull permits on the things you should, so that you are guaranteed that an inspector has his/her eyes on it and you are confirmed with proper, quality work for safety.

The city of Santa Clarita is wonderful to work with and the inspectors are gracious with information and help, on most occasions. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].