Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to host 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash

News release

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc. is scheduled to host its 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.

Everyone who attends will have free admission to the waterslide pool and get an up-close view of thousands of rubber ducks racing down the 160-foot water slide as they dash down to the finish line.

This family-friendly event offers participants the opportunityto enjoy the last day of the season’s water activities at the Aquatic Center, and support the nonprofit health center’s programs.

In addition to the races and water activities, there will also be vendors, a duck-o-ration booth, balloon twisters, a photo booth provided by Annd … Action, raffles, and food and drinks.

“We are ecstatic to bring back this one-of-a-kind event and very appreciative of the city of Santa Clarita for hosting us,” Philip Solomon, CEO of the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, said in a news release. “It’s going to be lots of fun and everyone is going to enjoy free admission to the Aquatic Center one last time before it closes for the fall. This event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in the previous 19 years and every dollar raised has supported a health care, dental or counseling visit for someone who otherwise could not afford it. We hope to see you there cheering on the ducks.”

If you are interested in being a vendor or would like to sponsor this event, visit www.sdfhc.org or contact Daisy Wyche at 661-257-2339, ext. 3011, or [email protected]. To purchase your duck race entries and to learn about Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, visit www.sdfhc.org. The Aquatic Center is located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.