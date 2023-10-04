SCV Education Foundation to host Principal for a Day event

By Selvin Ramirez

For The Signal

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation invites business leaders, community members and parents to spend the morning shadowing a local public school principal or district administrator on Friday, Oct. 20.

Participants will have the chance to step into the shoes of a school principal or administrator to learn more about what is going on in local schools, challenges being faced and successes being achieved, according to the event organizers.

The day includes a networking breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at The Centre and shadowing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at a school site.

You can register by making a donation on the Principal for a Day 2023 event page. You can choose placement at an elementary school, junior high school, high school or superintendent’s office. Sponsorship packages are also available.

Event registration and sponsorships can be found at scveducationfoundation.org/principal-for-a-day-2023.

To verify which school sites are still available for registration, contact Joe Satorhelyi at [email protected].