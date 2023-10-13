Services announced for boy killed in collision 

The family of a boy who was killed Monday in a tragic collision on McBean Parkway announced there would be a service in honor of his life Sunday at Eternal Valley Memorial Park.

Louie Barba, 17, died after a collision involving a big-rig truck near the intersection of McBean and Skycrest Circle Drive around 9 a.m. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials have described the crash as an accident.

His stepfather, Chris Wegner, confirmed in a message that the memorial will be 10 a.m. to noon Sunday with a funeral service starting at noon.

Both are scheduled to take place at Eternal Valley.

Barba was a senior at Academy of the Canyons, a high school on College of the Canyons campus, and had just taken his class portraits, according to his mother, Oksana Wegner.

Eternal Valley is located at 23827 Sierra Highway in Newhall.

Friends of the family put together an online effort to help the family: gofundme.com/f/the-bright-star-we-lost-remembering-louie-barra