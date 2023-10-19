Show choir to perform ‘Hart on Broadway’ this weekend

Live music
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release  

The Hart High School Show Choir is performing its annual fall concert, “Hart on Broadway,” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.  

This year’s performance features sets from “Kinky Boots,” “Beetlejuice,” “Enchanted,” “High School Musical” and more.  

The show is to be performed at the Hart High School Auditorium, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita. Tickets range from $10 to $15 and are available in advance at hhssc.booktix.com or the theater box office on performance days. Concessions will be available for purchase in the lobby before performances and during intermission.  

For more information, visit HartChoir.com. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS