Students write gratitude cards for Israeli soldiers

Students at Congregation Beth Shalom in Santa Clarita created gratitude cards for Israeli soldiers. Courtesy photo.
Students at Congregation Beth Shalom in Santa Clarita created gratitude cards for Israeli soldiers. Courtesy photo.
News release 

Students at Congregation Beth Shalom in Santa Clarita created gratitude cards for Israeli soldiers, according to a statement released by the congregation.  

The 5- to 12-year-olds wrote to thank the soldiers for their dedication, hard work and heroism, according to the release. The cards will be sent to The Israel Forever Foundation, and they will send them to military bases in Israel. 

Congregation Beth Shalom is the conservative synagogue in Santa Clarita whose mission is to celebrate Jewish identity and promote meaningful connections to everyday life through ritual spirituality and education for all ages, the statement said. 

Students at Congregation Beth Shalom in Santa Clarita created gratitude cards for Israeli soldiers. Courtesy photo.
Students at Congregation Beth Shalom in Santa Clarita created gratitude cards for Israeli soldiers. Courtesy photo.
