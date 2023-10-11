Thank A Veteran Santa Clarita hosts annual charity golf tournament

News release

Thank A Veteran Santa Clarita hosted 144 golfers, mostly U.S. military veterans, at Porter Valley Country Club on Patriots Day, Sept. 11.

Golfers were treated to breakfast, lunch on the course and a buffet-style dinner. All present also had the opportunity to win gift baskets via purchase of raffle tickets and were serenaded upon entering the banquet room by the Orchard Bluegrass Band, who later performed “God Bless the USA” to a standing ovation.

Nancy Butler, founder of Thank A Veteran Santa Clarita, told the assembled group of players, TAV board members, and volunteers that the annual tournament is in honor of her father, uncle and brother – as well as all U.S. military veterans – who have served and, in some cases, given the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the freedoms that Americans enjoy to this day.

TAV Secretary David Simon thanked Andrew Dervin, president of Valencia Pipe Co., for his support as the tournament’s grand sponsor for the third year in a row.

At the opening ceremonies, Memo Vera, a retired sheriff’s deputy and active volunteer, was honored as TAV’s Veteran of the Year. Vera has been a supporter of the organization since its inception and has played in all 10 annual tournaments.

As homage to the veteran players, staff from the Army Recruiting Station in Valencia were on the 18th green to welcome players in from their round and to thank the military veterans for their service.

Thank A Veteran Santa Clarita is a nonprofit entity whose mission is to make meaningful monetary contributions to local U.S. veteran military organizations as well as to thank and honor local U.S. military veterans.

The Orchard Bluegrass Band entertained golfers at the Thank-a-Veteran golf tournament. Courtesy photo.