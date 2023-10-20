Williams Homes building 169 homes in Piru

News release

Presidio Residential Capital, along with its joint venture partner Williams Homes, are to build a master plan development in Ventura County in the historical town of Piru named Finch Ranch.

Within the community, Williams will build 62 single-family homes, 22 attached duplexes and triplexes and 85 detached small-lot homes. Model home construction has begun along with production homes in the first phase. Sales activity is slated to begin in November with a model home grand opening in spring 2024.

“Presidio is pleased to partner with Williams Homes on Finch Ranch that will offer a variety of quality-built home types and styles,” said Don Faye, principal at Presidio Residential Capital. “The Williams’ team has carefully planned this community to meet local housing demands.”

The single-family homes are broken down into two styles: conventional and alley access. The three- and four-bedroom, three- to 3.5-bath conventional homes range from 2,224 to 2,380 square feet and come in two floorplans — one with an optional multi-generational suite. They have two-car garages and feature open plan living.

The alley-loaded homes will offer three plans ranging from 1,591 to 2,102 square feet with three bedrooms, 2.5 to three bathrooms and two -c ar garages. The largest plan has space for a loft or additional fourth bedroom.

The two-story duplexes are 1,661 square feet and have three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached two-car garage.

Triplex home designs include three plans ranging from 1,279 to 2,102 square feet with two, three or four bedrooms, two to three bathrooms, covered porches, and an attached one- or two-car garage.

And finally, the detached small-lot homes are two stories and range from 1,689 to 2,255 square feet. They all have two-car garages and three bedrooms. Two plans offer options for a loft, office or an additional bedroom(s), and all have upstairs laundry.

“Williams Homes has had many successful communities in the Heritage Valley, and we are thrilled to announce yet another planned community in the region offering high quality and attainably priced homes,” Daniel Faina, chief marketing officer and division president, Southern California, at Williams Homes, said in a news release. “Our strategic focus continues to be about bringing our best-in-class homes to the West’s most desirable cities.”

Finch Ranch in Piru is in the Santa Clara River Valley and sits at the foot of the Topatopa Mountains. It is about 15 miles west of Santa Clarita and Valencia and 25 miles east of Ventura. The city of Fillmore is located about 6 miles west.

The area is serviced by the Fillmore Unified School District, and students can attend Piru Elementary School, Fillmore Middle School and Fillmore High School.