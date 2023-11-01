An Unusual Birthday

Local children’s book author Carole Cliffe visited Gilchrist Ranch before Halloween to read her book, with her whimsical, enchanting book, “Alowishes, Unusual Birthday,” to children visiting the ranch. Many of the characters in her book can be found at the ranch, and Cliffe dressed as the book’s hero, a wise owl, who teaches the positive character trait of responsibility. Cliffe was accompanied by Chris Abbott, who dressed as the lion in the book. Cliffe is part of the Santa Clarita children’s author group, which can be found on Facebook. Cliffe is a retired teacher and her books encourage positive character traits that promote good citizenship. Photos courtesy of Carole Cliffe. 

