Artist Lynnda Rakos taking center stage at The Main

News release

Montreal-born, Los Angeles-based artist Lynnda Rakos takes center stage in her solo exhibition titled, “15 Minutes of Fame” starting next week at The Main Theatre, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall.

The exhibition will be on display from Tuesday, Nov. 28, through Feb. 5, and a reception will be held on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Rakos’ art is a blend of color, imagination and social commentary. “With a penchant for using images of celebrity personas with overlaid text, she crafts vibrant and unexpected portrayals that challenge traditional perceptions,” said a news release from the city of Santa Clarita. “Her work captures the essence of mid-century art, vibrant graphic imagery and the ever-evolving sensibility of pop culture.”

The reception on Dec. 21 will offer attendees the opportunity to engage directly with the artist and delve into the inspiration behind each piece. This event is open to the public.

To learn more about “15 Minutes of Fame” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit www.SantaClaritaArts.com.