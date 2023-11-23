Barger’s staff visits Senior Center on ‘Day of Giving’

Frank Willard, wearing a turkey costume, directs cars into the parking lot during the Annual "Day of Giving" event hosted by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida on Tuesday, 112223. Dan Watson/The Signal
News release  

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and her team conducted their annual “Day of Giving” event at multiple locations throughout Barger’s district on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.  

Among the locations was the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida, where members of Barger’s L.A. County Fifth District staff helped serve 325 ham dinners to local seniors. 

“Every year, Supervisor Barger and her team support the efforts of various nonprofit organizations and L.A. County senior centers that are preparing and distributing Thanksgiving meals for their clients and members of the public,” said a news release from Barger’s office. “Since one of Supervisor Barger’s core values is volunteerism, she has annually hosted this ‘Day of Giving’ the day before Thanksgiving since 2016.” 

Barger participated in the event at the NoHo Home Alliance in North Hollywood. In addition to the SCV Senior Center, members of Barger’s staff participated at the Altadena Senior Center, the Antelope Valley Senior Center and the La Verne Community Center. 

Gallery below: Photos by Dan Watson/The Signal

