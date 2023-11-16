Cancer Society to host Relay for Life Holiday Boutique Saturday

News release

The Annual Holiday Boutique benefiting the American Cancer Society/Relay for Life of the Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The Annual Holiday Boutique features unique and thoughtful items for the gift-giving season including holiday gifts, hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind treasures, with 50-plus vendors and plenty of holiday cheer, the organization said in a news release.

The boutique will feature hand-made holiday items such as greeting cards, gift bags and tags, tile coasters, wreaths and decorations. Other handcrafted items include jewelry, quilts, fleece blankets, woodwork, tea towels and aprons. Original gifts will be available including Simple Succulents, hand-sewn kitchen couture, LED-lit glass blocks and other home décor, along with toys and personal items such as flannel shirts, hair accessories, jewelry and essential oils.

Money raised at this event funds local cancer patient and family services. Relay for Life teams donating 100% of the proceeds from their sales to the American Cancer Society include Cards For A Cure, Coasters For A Cure, Toys For A Cure, Blankets For A Cure, Patty’s Pumpkins, Team Donnie, and Buc“Cure”neers.

For more information about the Holiday Boutique, email Kathleen Pavard at [email protected].