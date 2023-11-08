City to hold pet adoption week Nov. 13-18

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its inaugural Pet Adoption Week next week.

From Nov. 13 to 18, the city will cover all adoption fees for residents adopting an animal from the Castaic Animal Care Center, located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road.

Throughout the week, the city’s social media pages will feature animals that are up for adoption and ready to find their “furever” homes. Adoptable dogs and cats will also be featured at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

To celebrate Pet Adoption Day, on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Bouquet Canyon Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Castaic Animal Care Center will bring a variety of animals for residents to meet, play with and adopt.

The Castaic Animal Care Center is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary — simply walk in to view dogs and cats available for adoption. You can also view the animals online by visiting animalcare.lacounty.gov.

Those interested in adopting during Pet Adoption Week will be responsible for paying the license fee, which is typically $20 for dogs and $5 for cats, but all other fees will be covered by the city.

“If you have been considering adding a four-legged friend to your family, now is the time,” Mayor Jason Gibbs said in a news release. “Adopting gives animals a second chance at life and love. I encourage all of you to visit the Castaic Animal Care Center and open your heart to an animal in need.”

For more information on Pet Adoption Week, contact the city’s Community Preservation Division at 661-286-4076.