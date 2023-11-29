City to host literacy festival Saturday

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival, scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, 24500 Main St.

This year’s festival, themed “Take Me to Your Reader,” is designed to take attendees “on a journey filled with alien-inspired activities that will captivate readers and stargazers of all ages,” read a news release from the city. “The library will transform into a cosmic haven of creativity, featuring captivating storytimes, live music resonating with the beats of African and Latin American rhythms and the mesmerizing tricks of a seasoned magician.”

The event is scheduled to feature more than 15 local vendors offering books, photo booths, hands-on crafting experiences, giveaways and prizes “for those who traverse the extraterrestrial market.”

Appearances are scheduled from characters including Pete the Cat, the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Piggy and Elephant.

The library’s Wonder Wheels attraction will allow a firsthand exploration of a fire engine, California Highway Patrol cruiser and a Burrtec trash truck. For those eager to learn about the cosmos, the festival features a NASA solar system ambassador and science presenters.

For additional details regarding the event, contact Librarian Alexandra Ungerman at [email protected].