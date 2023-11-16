Finally Family Homes to host tiny open house fundraiser

News release

Finally Family Homes will host an open house to showcase a tiny house that was built completely by foster youth and community volunteers on Saturday.

The community is invited to attend this event and tour the tiny house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their build site behind Restoration Church, 23670 Wiley Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Guests can enjoy a complimentary brunch while bidding on an array of auction items; there will also be a 50/50 drawing.

Finally Family Houses connects vulnerable young adults (youth aging out of foster care) to a supportive trauma-informed community, where they can find stability and dignity. The tiny house program is a first-of-its-kind initiative that creates beautiful housing while teaching job skills, creating ownership, and a sense of agency for those struggling with housing security, the organization said in a news release. With this solid foundation, struggling young adults can break the cycle of poverty and achieve their full potential, the release said.

“We are excited to be hosting our first ‘Tiny Open House,’ where the community can view this beautiful tiny house that will be the new home to an adult who aged out of the foster care system,” Christina Dronen, executive director of Finally Family Homes, said in the release. “It also serves as a celebration of all the hard work and dedication that our foster youths and community volunteers did over the last six months. I look forward to having the community out and celebrate with us.”

Other programs offered by Finally Family Homes include family care, host homes, Life Launch and alumni support.

“Permanency and sustainability are important to us,” Dronen said.

Finally Family Homes is still looking for sponsors, auction items and volunteers for the event. You can contact the organization at [email protected] if you can assist with the event or want to learn more.