Grant awarded to help Castaic High music program

News release

The Castaic High School music program has been awarded a $500 grant from the California Credit Union to support “The Throne,” the 2023-24 field show being performed by the school’s 80 band and color guard students in grades nine through 12.

The grant is part of the credit union’s teacher grant program, which has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

Performing arts teacher Eugene Kim submitted the successful grant application for Castaic.

“California Credit Union is honored to continue our commitment to our local schools and students through our Teacher Grant Program,” California Credit Union President & CEO Steve O’Connell said in a news release. “The energy and passion of these educators is remarkable as they outlined creative ways to support hands-on projects that inspire their students. We wish these teachers continued success in their classrooms.”

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $185,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.