Holiday Theater, Film, Entertainment  

By Michele E. Buttelman

It is the most wonderful time of the year for movies, theater and entertainment. Take time during this busy holiday season to treat yourself, and celebrate the arts.

Movies

Films dropped during the holiday season are expected to earn boffo box office dollars and be in contention for Oscars, among other awards. Here’s the short list of what to look for at theaters before the end of the year.

“Napoleon”

Opens Nov. 22

If you ever wanted to learn where the phrase “Napoleon complex” originated here’s a good resource. Joaquin Phoenix reunites with “Gladiator” director Ridley Scott for this historical drama about the famous French general-turned-emperor.

Disney’s “Wish” will tell the origin story of the wishing star that factors into so many Disney fables. Opens in theaters Nov. 22. Photo: Walt Disney Animation Studios.

“Wish”

Opens Nov. 22

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without a big Disney film. “Wish” will tell the origin story of the wishing star that factors into so many Disney fables.

“The Boy and the Heron”

Opens Dec. 8

You might have to leave the Santa Clarita Valley to find this film if the Laemmle in Newhall isn’t showing it, but it will be worth the drive. Japanese animation legend Hayao Miyazaki’s reportedly final film is inspired by a 1937 novel.

“Poor Things”

Dec. 8

The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Great cast, Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Willem Dafoe and Christopher Abbott.

Timothée Chalamet in “Wonka” which opens in theaters Dec. 15. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures.

“Wonka”

Opens Dec. 15

Everyone needs “Wonka” during the holidays. Timothée Chalamet steps into the offbeat shoes of a young Willy Wonka in this origin story, which captures the budding chocolatier as he crosses paths with the Oompa-Loompas. Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan Michael-Key, and Rowan Atkinson round out the grade-A cast.

“The Color Purple”

Opens Dec. 20

The musical, which nabbed a Tony for its revival on the Great White Way in 2016, makes its way to the silver screen with Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Louis Gossett Jr. and H.E.R.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

Opens Dec. 22

James Wan returns to the director’s chair for another go at the world of Atlantis and the DC superhero Aquaman played by Jason Momoa, who will be joined by Amber Heard (Mera), Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta).

Theater

Classic favorites from film and television have been transformed for the live stage.

“Elf: The Musical”

Nov. 24-Dec. 23

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

www.canyontheatre.org

​Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. Tickets: $23 Adults, $19 Juniors (-18) / Seniors (62+). Box office: (661) 799-2702.

“A Christmas Story, The Musical”

Dec. 5-31

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N Grand Ave,

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.centertheatregroup.org

From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” and the critically-acclaimed films “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman,” “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage. Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. Tickets priced $40-$169.

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas” will play the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood Dec. 6-17. Photo: Broadway in Hollywood.

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Dec. 6-17

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd,

Los Angeles, CA 90028

www.broadwayinhollywood.com/events/detail/grinch

Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage. Featuring the songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” the Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Whos, an endlessly cheerful bunch bursting with holiday spirit. Tickets from $46.

Entertainment

Music enriches the holidays with the sounds of the season.

Jingle Jamboree Holipalooza 2023

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1

Canyon Theatre Guild

www.canyontheatre.org

This whimsical holiday adventure is a funny and endearing story of how the true spirit of the holidays is within each of us. Woven with holiday songs and dances and performed by the talented youth of Santa Clarita! This annual tradition; a youth fundraiser event, is one night only.

The evening includes cocktail hour, a light buffet dinner and dessert, a silent auction, live auction and a joyful performance. Tickets from $15.

The Messiah Sing-Along

7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11

Valencia United Methodist Church

25718 McBean Parkway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

www.scmasterchorale.org/store/2023-messiah-sing-along

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will host a free 2023 Messiah Sing-Along community event. Sing through selections of the Christmas portion. Bring your own score, or borrow one at the door. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Please reserve tickets on the website.

The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center will feature ukulele master and ambassador of aloha Jake Shimabukuro in “Christmas in Hawaii” on Dec. 21. Photo: Santa Clarita PAC.

Jake Shimabukuro: Christmas in Hawaii

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

https://pac.canyons.edu/shows/shimabukuro.php

Ukulele master and jolly ambassador of aloha Jake Shimabukuro will bring joy to the world this holiday season by delivering a special gift for all.

Shimabukuro’s genuine love for people, the spirit of the holidays and his beloved home of Hawaii are at the forefront of this warm welcome of merriment and wonder for the season. Tickets are priced: $75, $60, $45, $30.