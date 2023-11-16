Local author to hold book reading, signing

News release

Local author Adam Swain Ferguson and illustrator Veronica Stanley-Hooper are scheduled Saturday to host a reading, screening, question-and-answer session on Ferguson’s book, “Love Without Wings: An Adoption Fairytale.”

The event is to be held 3-5 p.m. at The Open Book, 19188 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, in celebration of the release of the animated videobook version of the book.

The book was released one year ago and now it’s also available as a read-along videobook narrated by Rayyah McCaul with an original music score by Sleeps Under Beams. The author said in a news release that the book and its video adaptation were imagined to magically introduce the subject of adoption to his son, and to celebrate diverse families made complete through adoption.

Since the book’s release, its illustrations have been animated into a narrated videobook and it’s been featured at several film festivals including “Out on Film,” an LGBTQ film fest in Atlanta. It’s also scheduled to be programmed in Ferguson’s hometown at the Santa Clarita Film International Festival from Dec. 7 through Dec 10.

The storyline of “Love Without Wings: An Adoption Fairytale” centers around two kings who have a dream to become parents, and a fairy who is hoping to find a perfect family for the baby boy growing inside her. As fate would have it, they’re all brought together through a shared wish on a shooting star.

“We’re quite excited to share this new multimedia edition of ‘Love Without Wings: An Adoption Fairytale,’” Ferguson said in the release. “We hope it will bring joy and hope to all those who read it or listen to it.”