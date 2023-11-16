Marsha McLean | Illuminate the Night at Light Up Main Street 

Get ready for the city’s ultimate kick-off to the holiday season — Light Up Main Street! Every year, families and friends come together for this Santa Clarita tradition as Main Street in Old Town Newhall transforms into a winter wonderland. This is one of my favorite nights of the year and I encourage you to join us on this magical adventure and watch firsthand as the street lights up in holiday spirit.

Join us at this year’s Light Up Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 18, in Old Town Newhall. If you see a giant, decorated Christmas tree in front of the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall branch, you’ll know you’re in the right spot! As you stroll along Main Street, the holiday lights will act as your guide through all the festive fun and activities. From children frolicking in real snow to photos with Santa, there’s no better way to welcome the holiday season to Santa Clarita.

The festivities will begin at 4 p.m. with cheerful live music on the main stage in front of the Old Town Newhall Library. From there, you can take a walk through the Makers Marketplace, where an abundance of craft vendors will be selling their one-of-a-kind handmade gifts and décor items! This is also a great time to shop at all the local businesses along Main Street. From the unique boutiques to local tasting rooms, you are sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday list.

Before exploring the rest of Main Street and all of the festive activities this event has to offer, make sure you’re back at the main stage in front of the Old Town Newhall Library for the traditional tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. I will be joined by the rest of the City Council, to officially flip the switch, illuminating the absolutely stunning Christmas tree, decorated with over 3,000 glistening ornaments, along with the tens of thousands of brilliant lights that transform Main Street into a winter wonderland.

All the holiday fun will no doubt work up an appetite. Delicious food trucks, ranging from sweet treats to pizza and hot wings to heat up the brisk air, will be available all evening. You can also pop into your favorite restaurant in Newhall to indulge in a warm meal, sweet treat or a festive beverage.

It’s never too early to mail your wish list to Santa! Letters to Santa will allow you to write down everything your heart desires and send it to the North Pole via Santa’s Mailbox. Don’t be surprised when you get a response from the big man himself!

“Do you want to build a snowman?” You’ll be able to do so, and more with a fan favorite activity, the chilling Snow Zone. There will also be a live ice sculptor, a Grinch-tacular Whoville Celebration and a Santa Meet and Greet that will make for the perfect Christmas card. With these and so many more amazing sights to see on this evening, you’ll just have to come and experience it for yourself!

I truly cannot wait for Light Up Main Street. Not only does it officially begin the holiday season for us here in the city of Santa Clarita, but it is such a joy seeing friends and family come together for a festive night of fun in our beautiful Old Town Newhall. I hope to see you all there!

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].